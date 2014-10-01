Jay Z and Solange Elevator Fight Inspires Law & Order: SVU Episode [VIDEO]

Beyonce rapped, “We escalate, up in this b*tch like elevators, of course sometime sh*t goes down when it’s a billion dollars on the elevator,” on her “Flawless (Remix).” Apparently, what also goes down is said incident—Jay Z vs Solange—inspiring an episode of Law & Order: SVU.

Reports the Huffington Post:

In this Wednesday’s episode of “SVU,” “American Disgrace,” famous basketball star Shakir “The Shark” Wilkins is accused of rape by a PR employee from his clothing line. Yet the show makes matters even more interesting by borrowing from some of this year’s biggest celebrity scandals — domestic violence discovered via elevator security cameras. “SVU” takes on the Ray Rice elevator assault and the Jay Z and Solange elevator fight in the latest episode to show just how ambiguous scandals can be when there’s no audio and only raw camera footage. “I’m trying to keep the show 10 minutes ahead of the news,” “SVU” showrunner Warren Leight told HuffPost Entertainment earlier this month. Leight told us that he wanted to keep the series in tune with the manner in which news leaks now, which is coming more and more from security camera footage released by TMZ (on the show it’s call LMZ).

The new “American Disgrace” episode of Law & Order: SVU airs tonight (Wednesday, Oct. 1) at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Watch a sneak peak of the episode below.

