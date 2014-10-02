G-Unit Covers XXL’s Final Print Issue

A newly reunited Gorilla Unit grace the reported last print issue of XXL magazine.

Via XXL:

For the 156th issue, XXL takes it back to the essence with G-Unit. After six years apart, 50 Cent and crew have reunited and offer XXL an in-depth look at their breakup. G-Unit was shot by Tom Medvedich and interviewed by XXL’s Vanessa Satten, Miranda Johnson and Eric Diep at 50′s famed Connecticut mansion, which was the same place as the last XXL G-Unit cover (May 2008) and the last time the Unit members were all together.