“Thank Me Later” Continues to Leak…

There are about three weeks left until the official release of Thank Me Later, so it come to no surprise that about half of the album has already leaked through the cracks and found its way onto the Internet to receive praise or scrutiny.

Two standouts many can expect and have been highly anticipating come from the duo that created “Empire State Of Mind” with Alicia Keys handling the intro and Jay-Z schooling the Young Money rapper Drake.

“Fireworks” feat. Alicia Keys

“Light Up” feat. Jay-Z

What are your thoughts on the tracks and Thank Me Later so far?