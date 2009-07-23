Jay-Z Set to Replace Beastie Boys At Music Festival

Jay-Z’s stepping in to save the day, this time for the Beastie Boys. As earlier reported, Beastie Boy member MCA revealed to fans in a YouTube video that he has parotid gland cancer and that the Hip-Hop group would have to cancel the rest of their tour. The group was scheduled to perform in New Jersey at the Westpoints Music Festival on July 31. Jay has officially signed on to replace them and will join a lineup that includes Coldplay, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Tool.

Jay also recently made headlines finally addressing the Game who appears to be vying for a spot as his arch-nemsis. In an interview with British radio personality, Tim Westwood, he calls him out mockingly, saying:

“Ooooh you hurt my feelings…..Tell groupie to get over it!”

He also put the rumors to rest about him blocking Chris Brown’s BET performance.

“That’s the silliest rumor I ever heard…. Let me categorically deny that. That’s not even my style. If I gotta problem with Chris Brown, I gotta problem with Chris Brown. I haven’t said anything…I haven’t said anything live or behind the scenes. I don’t agree with what he did and that’s it. That’s the end of it. But as far as not letting him perform on the BET awards, that’s just ridiculous that’s stupid.”

Jiggaman’s new album, The Blueprint 3, is also scheduled to hit stores on September 11, eight years to the day of the original The Blueprint release.