Cozz ft. J. Cole – “Can’t Knock Tha Hustle (Remix)” [LISTEN]

With Cozz & Effect finally available for public consumption, Dreamville’s resident young gunner, Cozz, delivers the closing track, “Can’t Knock Tha Hustle (Remix),” featuring J. Cole.

The melodic, jazz-sampling cut has that classic Hip-Hop feel, which Cozz properly handled by his lonesome on the initial release. Now comes a version featuring two verses from Cole, who spits his rhymes a growl quite as he details a conflicting visit back to his hometown of Fayetteville, NC.

Hear Cozz and J. Cole go toe to toe on the “Can’t Knock Tha Hustle (Remix)” below. Purchase Cozz & Effect via iTunes.

Photo: Instagram