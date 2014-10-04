Nick Cannon Covers Up His Mariah Carey Tattoo [Photos]

Nick Cannon has remained adamant that there is no bad blood between he and his estranged wife Mariah Carey. However, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t silently waved the white flag.

If the Amber Rose rumors weren’t enough, the superstar inadvertently revealed that he had covered up his enormous Mariah Carey tattoo while DJing shirtless at Playhouse Nightclub in Hollywood.

Via Wonderwall:

When Nick went shirtless while DJing at a Hollywood nightclub on Oct. 2, 2014, it appears that he revealed that he’d covered the huge tattoo that read “Mariah” across his back with a new religious-inspired design. The updated ink appears to be a large crucifix that was crafted by putting a pattern atop the ink he dedicated to his wife back in 2008 when they married. We’re sure the cover-up was extremely painful, but laser removal would hurt tremendously as well. The tattoo Mariah got in dedication to Nick, however, will be easy to cover up or remove if the singer chooses to go that route — if she hasn’t already — because it’s tiny. Mariah tatted “Mrs Cannon” on the thorax of a butterfly on her lower back.

Check out the pics of his new ink on the next page. And as a FYI, Amber Rose was in attendance as well.

Photos: Instagram/Playhouse

