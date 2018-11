André Benjamin aka André 3000 hit up the Late Show with David Letterman to discuss playing Jimi Hendrix in the new biopic Jimi: All Is By My Side.

The story about Hendrix having to “burn” Eric Clapton on stage is ill. Also, we’re sure 3 Stacks saw at least some Black people with guitars when he was a kid.

Jimi: All Is By My Side is in theaters now. Watch the interview below.

—

Photo: YouTube