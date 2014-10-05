French Montana Divorce Settlement Closer To $3M?

Not only does French Montana have to pay his ex-wife millions, now he is being accused of being a deadbeat dad.

Reports TMZ:

Friends of Nadeen Kharpouch tell TMZ … French once went 7 months without seeing his 4-year-old son … and spent a grand total of 4 days with him this year … so that he could hang with famous women, including Trina and Khloe Kardashian.

She says it was especially galling that French never bothered to take his kid to kindergarten — Khloe was way more important to him.

And in the money department, we’re told Nadeen is fuming because French was draining the marital assets by showering Khole with Jeeps and jewelry.

The divorce became final this week. French’s camp has denied our stories that he settled up with her for $2M … but actually we’re told it was more like $3 MIL.