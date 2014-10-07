Kidd Kidd Talks G-Unit, Winning Over Fans & More [VIDEO]

G-Unit’s resident young gunner, Kidd Kidd, knows that he has a lot to prove as he rhymes amid accomplished rappers with the plaques to prove it. The New Orleans wordsmith recently sat down with Simone “Boss Lady” Amelia to discuss his role as the clique’s underdog, life before meeting 50 Cent and more.

Kidd Kidd admittedly says that a bevy of the Unit’s fans are unfamiliar with his music, though he believes his recent radio appearances are earning him fans one listen at a time. “I think I won the over after [freestyling on] Funk Flex,” he said, recollecting how many people apologized for doubting his rapping abilities.

Hear Kidd Kidd speak more about his loyalty to 50 Cent and more in the clip below.

Photo: Instagram