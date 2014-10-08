EXCLUSIVE: Ghostface Killah Recalls Jay Z Sabotaging His Album & Squashing Beef With RZA [VIDEO]

Like The RZA, Ghostface Killah is striving for A Better Tomorrow within the realms of Hip-Hop. But like an enlightened student-turned-master of the culture, he knew he couldn’t fully focus on the future without securing the working conditions of the present day.

As the Wu-Tang Clan’s sixth studio album was being recorded, there was a much-publicized rift between Raekwon and The RZA. The Wallabee Champ also had his financial gripes with the Clan’s figurehead, but he exclusively tells Hip-Hop Wired that he didn’t feel the need to give the media a play-by-play look into the drama.

“I’m not saying that [the beef] went away 100 percent…but we try not to focus on it,” GFK tells Hip-Hop Wired. “At the end of the day, this Wu-Tang thing is bigger than me and him.”

Ghostface also expressed his excitement for his lesser known Wu brothers to get the opportunity to enjoy the attention the new project will bring. He also is looking forward to continuing on with the next facets of his career, which will be dictated solely by him. He painfully recalls his criminally slept-on Def Jam album Ghostdini: Wizard of Poetry in Emerald City which he feels didn’t get a fair shake on the charts thanks to a more popular name.

“My Wizard of Poetry only did 20,000 [records sold the first week]. I was mad as a motherf****r,” he remembers. “There was politics behind that sh*t because you had Jay Z right there. I just knew that every time I dropped, he was right there!”

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired