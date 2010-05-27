T.I. Drops “Fawk A Mixtape” [Audio]

T.I. has debuted his first official mixtape since being released from prison.

The mixtape entitled “Fawk A Mixtape,” is hosted by DJ Drama and featurse many producers and artists such as Lil Wayne, Swizz Beatz, Young Jeezy, Kerri Hilson, and even Grand Hustle label-mate Lil Duval.

Peep the jump for the official tracklist and download link.



Here is the tracklist for the mixtape.

1. Jamie Foxx – Intro

2. Welcome Back To The Trap (Prod. By Smash Factory)

3. Spazz Out (Prod. By Swizz Beatz)

4. Whatcha Saying Tip (Prod. By Chuck Diesel)

5. Yeah Feat. Lil Wayne (Prod. By Lil C)

6. Yeah Ya Know (Prod. By DJ Toomp & Lil C)

7. Once Upon A Time

8. Here We Go Again (Prod. By Timberland)

9. Get Yo Girl Feat. Rich Kid Rashad (Prod. By Jim Jonsin)

10. Like So (Prod. By Lil C)

11. Gettin Paid (Prod. By Track Slayers)

12. Lil Duval – Fawk A Mixtape N*gga!

13. Really Livin Like That (Prod. By DJ Toomp)

14. Whether You Like It Or Not (Prod. By Amadeus)

15. Jamie Foxx – Shooting Range

16. No Competition Feat. Young Jeezy (Prod. By Black Mob)

17. Itchbay Who Feat. Macboney (Prod. By Lil C)

18. Ready Set Go Feat. Killer Mike (Prod. By No I.D.)

19. Kevin Hart – Fawk A Mixtape

20. Celebration (Prod. By J-Rock)

21. Got Your Back Feat. Keri Hilson (Prod. By DJ Toomp) (Bonus)

Check out 2 of T.I’s tracks from the mixtape, to give you a flavor of what to expect.



Yeah Ya Know (Takers)

Got Your Back Ft. Keri Hilson

T.I. feat. Keri Hilson – Got Your Back [http___www.aboveandbeyondmag.com]

To download the new official mixtape, click the link below

http://www.livemixtapes.com/download/11646/ti_fuck_a_mixtape.html