Casey Veggies Shares Humble Beginnings In Where I’m From [VIDEO]

Jay Z’s Life+Times debuts the third episode of their Where I’m From mini documentary series. After delivering candid looks at Hit-Boy and SZA, the cameras stay West Coast-based with Casey Veggies.

The Inglewood native has experienced some success in his 21 years of life. Having created a lane for himself as a rapper and a popular clothing brand in Peas & Carrots, Young Veggies can effectively speak toward the grind process. That’s a portion of the story told in the visual, in which the Roc Nation artist’s father speaks highly of his son’s accomplishments.

What’s better than that?

Learn more about Veggies in the footage below. Share your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube