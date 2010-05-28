Soulja Boy and Lil B: The Next Great Rap Duo??

Mobb Deep? The Clipse? What’s a Capone-N-Noreaga anyway?
Being dubbed as the premiere rap duos, all of them can now step into the background and make way for the newest rap couple in charge, Lil B and Soulja Boy.
With SOD swiftly climbing the ladder in Hip-Hop, the two combine their lyrical ability to shut down the game.
Get ready for the audio Fawkery.
[Check for more of the rap duo after the jump]
And what would a track be without getting a little flavor and sprinkling in some Waka Flocka Flame to heat things up.
Now who else’s ears are just bleeding with excitement???
HAHAHAHA…sorry, couldn’t keep a straight face for too long.
