Soulja Boy and Lil B: The Next Great Rap Duo??

Mobb Deep? The Clipse?  What’s a Capone-N-Noreaga anyway?

Being dubbed as the premiere rap duos, all of them can now step into the background and make way for the newest rap couple in charge, Lil B and Soulja Boy.

With SOD swiftly climbing the ladder in Hip-Hop, the two combine their lyrical ability to shut down the game.

Get ready for the audio Fawkery.

And what would a track be without getting a little flavor and sprinkling in some Waka Flocka Flame to heat things up.

Now who else’s ears are just bleeding with excitement???

HAHAHAHA…sorry, couldn’t keep a straight face for too long.

