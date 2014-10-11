Childish Gambino – “Telegraph Ave (“Oakland” By Lloyd)” [VIDEO]

Since his December 2013 release of Because the Internet, Childish Gambino has been mighty progressive with his music (and acting career), but you can’t put a timestamp on great music.

So without warning, a proper visual for arguably the album’s best track, “Telegraph Ave (“Oakland” By Lloyd)” is released with the lovely Jhené Aiko cast as the leading lady.

The record is an ode to the casual living of the Bay Area but this one looks like it was shot in Hawaii when Ms. Aiko was getting GQ for the thirstbuckets. As the breezy clip plays through, the rumored couple partake in plenty of bed peace before things flip into a high school Halloween movie.

Check out the visual down below and try to keep your SMH’s to a minimum.

—

Photo: YouTube