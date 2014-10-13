Reese ft. OG Maco & Casey Veggies – “Parade” [LISTEN]

Reese, a familiar face in the Atlanta rap scene, grabs some DJ Mustard production for his new track “Parade,” featuring OG Maco and Casey Veggies.

This cut is fitting for a fine summer day, during which fun in the sun with the help of some libations is the lone object. Mustard layered the instrumental with his patented bounce. If nothing else, it sounds like Reese and company had a good time recording this tune.

Listen to “Parade” below. Let us know whose verse was the best in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram