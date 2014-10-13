CLOSE
Home > Casey Veggies

Reese ft. OG Maco & Casey Veggies – “Parade” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Reese, a familiar face in the Atlanta rap scene, grabs some DJ Mustard production for his new track “Parade,” featuring OG Maco and Casey Veggies.

This cut is fitting for a fine summer day, during which fun in the sun with the help of some libations is the lone object. Mustard layered the instrumental with his patented bounce. If nothing else, it sounds like Reese and company had a good time recording this tune.

Listen to “Parade” below. Let us know whose verse was the best in the comments.

e2dgbknbeqamgkt5abil

Photo: Instagram

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close