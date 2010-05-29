HHWIRED Exclusive: Big Boi, Jay Electronica And Yelawolf Rock The Kin Spot ATL [Video]

Big Boi, Jay Electronica and Yelawolf teamed up to give fans a free concert in ATL last night at the Yaarab Shriners Temple courtesy of Verizon Wireless’ “Kin Spot” to promote their new smart phone.

The trio rocked the crowd complete with Big Boi performing his current single “Shutterbug” and taking it back to the Outkast days of “Ms. Jackson.”

Of course Yelawolf “Popped The Trunk” while Jay paid homage to the late Guru in between dropping his lyrical verses on “Exhibit C” and “Dear Moleskin.”

Also peep the interview Jay Electronica did with Hip-Hop Wired earlier this month as he discussed “The Ghost Of Christopher Wallace.”

Big Boi Performing “Ms. Jackson”

Jay Electronica Discussing "The Ghost Of Christopher Wallace"



Jay Electronica Discussing “The Ghost Of Christopher Wallace”

Big Boi Performing Rosa Parks

Jay Electronica Ripping The Stage



Big Boi Staying “So Fresh & So Clean Clean”

Jay Electronica Wrecking The Mic

Big Boi Performing New Music Fron “Sir Lucious Leftfoot…”

