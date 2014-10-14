Big Sean Freestyles On “U Guessed It” [VIDEO]

Big Sean returned to Philadelphia, where he chopped it up with DJ Cosmic Kev of Power 99. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper has burned the station down with freestyles during past visits and this time was no different.

Sean rhymed over a few instrumentals, including OG Maco’s viral hit “U Guessed It,” which he coated with rapid-fire, braggadocios bars. Viewers will find more than a handful of quotable lines in the clip below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube