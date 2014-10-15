Amber Rose Channels Kim Kardashian On Instagram [Photos]

Now that she’s a single woman, again, Amber Rose is back to sharing skimpy pics on the ‘Gram. Wait, she did that while she happily married, too…

As we were saying, Wiz Khalifa’s ex shared some pics of herself in hardly any clothing from a photo shoot for Oyster magazine.

Reports Page Six:

The 30-year-old model wore a money-printed bathing suit, which showed off her nearly bare rump, in her latest Instagram, posted Tuesday. She was scantily clad for a photo shoot with Oyster magazine. In the photo, which seems to channel Kim Kardashian’s famous white bikini shot, the mother of one labeled herself, “Thot #Whore #Hoe #Slut #GoldDigger #ButDatAssonFleekDoe.” (“Fleek” is defined by UrbanDictionary.com as meaning “on point,” “smooth,” and “nice.”) Rose also added bright pink hearts to her platinum blond hair.

Kudos to you if you read all of that. Photos of Rose showing off her goods in the following pages.

How long before she covers up that Wiz Khalifa tattoo?

