French Montana ft. Chris Brown & Jeremih – “Don’t Panic (Remix)” [LISTEN]

French Montana’s popular single, “Don’t Panic,” has been remixed once again. After he received a verse from Chris Brown, it’s fellow singer-songwriter Jeremih who enters the fold.

The Bronx rapper repackaged the track, making it a trifecta featuring verses from all of the aforementioned players. Consider Jeremih’s appearance to be reciprocity, following Montana’s guest verse on “Don’t Tell Him.”

Stream the “Don’t Panic (Remix)” below.

