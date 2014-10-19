New Drake Song “How About Now” Leaks [LISTEN]

Drake has been in the studio crafting up something serious, and today we get a taste of what Champagne Papi’s latest chops sound like.

Courtesy of the Internets, “How About Now” made its way onto Soundcloud and, in usual yet still impressive Drizzy fashion, October’s Very Own is getting all kinds of hurt off his chest.

“You ain’t really f*ck with me then, but how right now/ ’cause I’m up right now/ and you suck right now,” croons the rapper, who seems to have sampled Jodeci’s “My Heart Belongs To You.”

Spin the tune below.

Photo: Instagram