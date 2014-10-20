DMX Drops $258K To Save Ex-Wife’s Home From Foreclosure

DMX’s struggles may be well-documented but he still has the heart of a benevolent dog.

The embattled rapper just dropped more than a quarter million dollars to keep a roof over the heads of his kids and ex-wife after they had been facing foreclosure.

In 2000, X and his former wife Tashera Simmons bought a in Mount Kisco, NY for $649K. Shortly after, the couple split but Tashera and the Ruff Ryders rapper’s four kids remained living there. In 2012, Compass Bank sued the Simmons since they had defaulted on a $500,000 loan that had been taken out in 2004 and were 1403 days delinquent on payments.

We’re not sure where he got the money–especially since a chunk of his money was already going to his ex-wife–but according to the Jasmine Brand, X paid the outstanding debt of $258,927.87 to save the property.

DMX hasn’t released a comeback album in a while but he has been taking advantage of various performance opportunities, including recent Def Jam’s 30th Anniversary concert.

