PARTYNEXTDOOR Brings Out Drake At Montreal Show [VIDEO]

PARTYNEXTDOOR kicked off his first headlining tour, “PND LIVE,” on Sunday night (October 19) in Montreal, Canada.

Armed with material from self-titled 2013 project and the recently released sequel, PARTY has enough musical ammo to keep a crowd entertained. But for his grand finale, the OVO Sound consigliere called his head honcho Drake onstage to perform his PND II cut “Recognize.” To say that the crowd went wild is an understatement.

Peep PARTY’s 14-date tour schedule here. See show footage below and the following pages.

Photo: YouTube

