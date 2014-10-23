Joey Bada$$ Featured In adidas Skateboarding Lookbook [Photos]

Flatbush rapper Joey Bada$$ get his model on in the adidas Skateboarding Fall/Winter 2014 Lookbook.

The “Waves” rapper is currently on B4DA$$ tour, but just before hitting the road he was photographed by Brock Fetch rocking pieces from adidas’ skate collection. That hoodie is official with a whistle.

You can already cop some of the wears at PacSun. Joey’s B4.DA.$$ album is due out…soon. Check out the pics in the images in the following pages.

[Spotted at Highsnobiety]



Photo: adidas Skateboarding

