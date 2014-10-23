Shy Glizzy ft. 2 Chainz & A$AP Rocky – “Awwsome (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Washington D.C.’s bubbling rap scene has a growing number of representatives. Among the power players is Shy Glizzy, an up and comer whose catchy single “Awwsome” impacted in 2013; yesterday, he revisited the track with a 2 Chainz and A$AP Rocky-assisted remix.

The allure of the song’s hypnotic instrumental will draw listeners in on this encore presentation. Paired with Glizzy’s memorable hook, and verses from Chainz and Rocky, this cut could easily land on a perfect party playlist.

Stream Glizzy’s “Awwsome (Remix)” below.

—

Photo: Instagram