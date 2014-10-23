Juicy J Debuts “Trash” & K Camp-Assisted “All I Need” [LISTEN]

It’s been a while since Juicy J’s struck radio gold, but with The Hustle Continues in the works, fans can bet that he’ll release ample material. Today, Taylor Gang’s elder statesman returns with a pair of tracks–“Trash” and “All I Need,” featuring K Camp.

Both records don a slow tempo and the same brand of slick talk that the Juiceman’s fans come to know and love. “Trash” is our personal favorite of the bunch. Judge for yourselves by pressing play below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram