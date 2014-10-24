Drake Joins PARTYNEXTDOOR On Stage In NYC [VIDEO]

Last night (October 23), fans, media, and fellow artists alike amassed at the legendary SOBs to see PARTYNEXTDOOR make his solo headlining debut in New York City.

With two full-length projects under the Canadian singer’s belt (PARTYNEXTDOOR and PARTYNEXTDOOR TWO), fans highly anticipated his PNDLive tour. But performers and concert goers will tell you that performing in NYC is an entirely different animal.

Pressure bursts pipes, but PARTY remained triumphant has ran through live renditions of the his sonically syrupy jams. Taking things to another level, the crooner was joined by his OVO Sound boss and birthday boy, Drake, who kicked his verse from “Recognize.” Peep the footage below.

Photo: Instagram