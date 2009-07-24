Ice Cube & DJ Quik Connect With Nike For TV Commercials

AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted turned Hollywood shot caller Ice Cube has traded in his Chuck Taylors and entered into a new partnership with Nike. In Nike’s latest commercial advertising their Nike SB, the commercial uses Ice-Cube’s classic hit “Today Was A Good Day” and follows skater Paul “P-Rod” Rodriguez as he makes his way throughout L.A. on his four-wheel board. The video ends with Cube rolling over Rodriguez’s board in his low-rider and leaving “P-Rod” walking and wondering if it really was a good day.

Nike has also enlisted the services of Compton veteran MC and producer DJ Quik who will be appearing in Nike’s “Hyperize” commercial with NBA ballers Rashard Lewis, Mo Williams, Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala. The commercial will feature the ballers and Quik in throwback Hip-Hop attire from the 90’s and 80’s.

DJ Quik and Kurupt’s collaborative album BlaQKout also hit stores this month and features the hit singles “Do You Know” and “9X’s Outta 10.”

Cube also just signed a deal that will bring his hit movie franchise “Are We There Yet” to the small screen which will air on TBS. The television version will star Terry Crews as the character “Nick,” made famous by Cube, who will have a reoccurring cameo in the show.