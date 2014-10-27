Iggy Azalea, Pharrell, Alicia Keys & More Invade We Can Survive 2014 [Photos]

Some of Hip-Hop’s biggest stars gathered for CBS Radio’s We Can Survive concert, hosted at the Hollywood Bowl, Friday (Oct. 24). Iggy Azalea, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys and more invaded the stage.

Prior to her debut Saturday Night Live appearance, Iggy rocked out with hits like “Fancy” and “Black Widow,” before bringing out surprise guest J.Lo for “Booty.”

The beautifully pregnant Alicia Keys –– months away from giving birth –– delivered a rousing performance of her powerful anthem, “We Are Here.”

Pharrell closed out the grand fête with a vivacious set of hits, from “Frontin’” to “Happy.” He was ultimately joined by the iconic Gwen Stefani for “Hollaback Girl,” and even played a snippet of their new collaboration, “Spark the Fire.”

Ariana Grande also touched the stage earlier, playing live renditions of “Problem” and “Bang Bang.”

A portion of the proceeds from the benefit musical is to support Living Beyond Breast Cancer and Young Survival Coalition.

