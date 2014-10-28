Gucci Mane Writes Fans, Details Future Plans From Behind Bars

Following the release of Trap God 3 and a guest appearance on ILOVEMAKONNEN’s “I Don’t Sell Molly No More (Remix),” Gucci Mane issues a letter to fans in which he details his future plans, current state of mind, sobriety and newfound freedom.

Gucci is currently serving time for gun charges, and is scheduled to return home in 2016. His letter was obtained by MTV and reads as follows:

My idea is to take my career to the next level. I am planning to take my music to a higher level and use the attention and influence to sell movies, books, clothing and be a living testimony to all people showing that you can start from humble beginnings and transcend to something greater. It feels great to see my plan take root and begin to blossom even though I’m physically incarcerated but spiritually and mentally I’m free as ever. I enjoy working out molding my body and I look forward to changing my diet for the better because I realize to get to the status I crave I must make a life-change which is permanent not a quick-fix. I can see myself now at the top of my game, me and my beautiful lady walking the red carpet at the best parties and getting flooded with accolades at the award shows and setting trends that will be copied around the world. This is not a dream though this is a plan that I will affect directly. I know that by me stayin sober, praying and fasting and stepping up to the plate to the father, and man I am destined to be I will impact my family and the entire universe for the better.

