Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar & Chantal – “Pay For It” [LISTEN]

Jay Rock has been waiting in the wings, releasing music in small spoonfuls sporadically. Keeping it clean, the Watts rapper’s latest material infers that he may have an album of the year candidate tucked away; a track called “Pay For It,” featuring Kendrick Lamar and Chantal says the same.

The sparse instrumentation is a departure from the gritty, West Coast sound that Rock often fancies, but he adapts with no problem. Waxing thoughtful poetics alongside his TDE partner in rhyme, the duo’s verses are accentuated my powerful vocals from singer Chantal.

Fans can find “Pay For It” on iTunes. Press play to hear the song below.

