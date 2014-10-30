Drake Debuts New Toronto Raptors Suit Jacket At Opening [PHOTOS]

Prior the Toronto Raptors’ NBA opening game Wednesday night (Oct. 29), Drake arrived sporting a jacket especially made for him. The swanky coat boasted the team logo, a number six and reads “We the North.”

The official Drake fan Instagram account posted photos and video clips of the Raptors’ global ambassador alongside general manager Masai Ujiri before watching the crew go against the Atlanta Hawks.

See the swag below and more of it on the following pages.



—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »