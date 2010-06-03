Game’s “R.E.D.” Album Pushed Back Yet Again

A month before its scheduled release date Game is announcing plans to push back his R.E.D. album once again.

As previously reported, Game pushed the project back to July 6th which would have put him in line to compete with Big Boi’s Sir Lucious Left foot: The Son of Chico Dusty album.

Now however reps for the rapper are confirming that instead of July, the album will hit shelves in “late summer.”

Game has reportedly pushed the album back to record new music and will reveal a solid release date at a later time.

The album was originally set to drop in December before getting pushed back to February, then June 15th, then June 29th before settling on July 6th.

R.E.D. is executive produced by Dr.Dre and Pharrell and will be released through Aftermath/Star Trak/Interscope Records.

How many push back is this now? Is this really coming out?