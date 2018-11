Big K.R.I.T. is now balling under city lights, as he says on his new single “King of the South.”

That boy snapped and he produced this himself. The King Remembered In Time’s new album, Cadillactica, which you can pre-order on iTunes, drops on November 10. Listen to “King of the South” below.

Does the Mississippi rapper have a worth claim to that King title?

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired