Dez Bryant Signs To Jay Z’s Roc Nation Sports

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant just played a horrific game in his team’s 28-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals, but he’s still has better news to look forward to now that he’s a member of Roc Nation Sports.

And believe it or not, Jerry Jones was 100 percent against Bryant getting in cahoots with the likes of Jay Z.

Via ESPN:

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has joined Jay Z’s Roc Nation against the wishes of owner/general manager Jerry Jones, sources tell ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Bryant hired Roc Nation last week to represent him as he tries to get the lucrative contract he is seeking from Dallas as he now is in the last year of his rookie contract. Bryant now will be working with new agents to try to get the new contract that has been speculated about since this summer, when many thought a deal could be at hand. Bryant and Dallas have been close to a deal before but it will be up to Jay Z’s workers to bring it home.

Roc Nation Sports has been very busy this NFL season. In September, they welcomed Detroit Lions star defensive end Ndamukong Suh into the fold.

Photo: Instagram/Dez Bryant