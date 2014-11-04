Freddie Gibbs: “They Tried To Kill Tupac. They Tried To Kill Me”

A gunman opened fire on Freddie Gibbs and his entourage as they left a Williamsburg venue early this morning (Nov. 4).

According to the New York Post, Gibbs believe he was the target of the shooter who ran up on his SUV outside of Rough Trade and started licking shots.

“They tried to kill Tupac. They tried to kill me,” Gibbs told The Post. “I’m still alive.”

The story takes a strange turn since the gunman was allegedly lurking around Gibbs and his crew all night.

Gibbs said he jumped out and ran to safety back to Rough Trade. He spotted the gunman fleeing east on 9th Street. The gunman was seen on security video inside Rough Trade, trying to blend into Gibbs’ entourage while his crew was hanging out inside the club’s Guardian Green Room, police said. “He [the shooter] was standing around you guys all night,” an investigator told Gibbs. “He was stalking you guys. We can tell on camera, he wanted it to look like he knew you, but it’s clear he didn’t. When you guys left, he was waiting for you outside.” Cops showed Gibbs pictures of the gunman, and another man seen inside the club with him, but the rapper didn’t recognize either man.

One victim was shot in the leg and another in the hand. Both were taken to Bellevue Hospital and are expected to survive their wounds.

No arrests have been made.

Of course, Gibbs took to social media to update fans on his status, posting a a few pics with the simple caption: “Still Livin’.”

—

Photo: Instagram