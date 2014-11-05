Iggy Azalea and Swaggy P Buy A House Together

How serious are Iggy Azalea and Swaggy P, a.k.a. Nick Young to Los Angeles Lakers fans?

Serious enough to be shacking up together with a mortgage and bills…and stuff. The 29-year-old Instagram star hasn’t contributed to his team’s struggle-filled 0-4 star due to a thumb injury but he has plenty to talk about regarding his domestic life with the “Fancy” rapper.

Via Dujour Magazine:

It’s only fitting that the sports world’s King of Swag would have an equally swaggy counterpart: Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, a woman who is frequently referred to as the biggest breakout artist of 2014. Their relationship, like any true modern love story, began in October of last year, shortly after Young announced he had a crush on her via Twitter. He remembers being caught off guard when he met the fast-rapping, smack-talking Azalea in person. “From her songs, I thought she’d be all about going to clubs and partying, but it’s the opposite of that,” he says. “She wakes up early every morning to take care of her dogs, and she cooks for me. From her rapping, I was very surprised that she could do all that. She’s a really cool, down-to-earth person.”

Still, they quarrel like any other couple. “We fight over the TV remote because she watches TLC and the Weather Channel all night,” he says. “We argue all the time, but we get it worked out. We understand each other.”

Young’s parents recently celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary. Someday, he’d like to have a relationship as strong as theirs. “Growing up I always wanted to be married and have a family, and it’s difficult. I ask them every day how they do it. It’s a process,” he says. “Me and Iggy just bought a house. We’ve been getting really close lately. I’ve never been with somebody like this. So, I’m taking it as a challenge.”

It’s a lifestyle that’s taken some getting used to. His relationship with Azalea, which began before they’d each achieved their current levels of fame, is now the subject of tabloid fodder and paparazzi obsession. Says Young, “Somebody always wants to take your picture, and TMZ is always on your trail. We used to be able to walk the streets and no one knew who we were. We can’t do that now.”