Shots Fired: Lil Kim Reportedly Disses Nicki Minaj [Video]

Rumors are swirling that a reported Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim beef is brewing especially after a recent Queen Bee concert.

Lil Kim performed in Buffalo, New York Wednesday and got tongues wagging when she took off one of her trademark wigs and said,

“I’m going to another level. I love the wigs and everything but I’m so above this. I’m so above this…I’ll be back!”

While it’s debatable whether that was a subliminal diss to Minaj, Nicki’s response was more direct. She took to her Twitter around the time the video started circulating to say,



“Raise ya hand if u don’t have 2 diss ppl to feel better about urself. Jealousy is a disease. It kills @ a fast pace. Kisses 2 my bad Beyotches.”





Shots fired!

Check out the video of Lil Kim below.

Is she dissing Nicki?





