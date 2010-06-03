Game Tributes Pharrell For Squashing Jay-Z Beef [Video]

West coast emcee The Game is well known for his lyrical jabs at other emcees.

As previously reported, The Game stated that his latest mix tape was the ‘first album that has no lyrical disses towards “any one” and fans still “appreciated it.”

With his new found revelation, The Game states that it was because of Pharrell that he is no longer taking shots at veteran emcee Jay Z.

In an interview with New York’s Power 105.1’s DJ Envy, The Game discusses why he no longer feels the need to diss Jay Z.

“Pharrell pulled me to the side and told me that he would work with me, but in order for that to happen I couldn’t diss Jay[Z],” The Game said. “[He let me know that] Jay has respect for what I do, just like I have respect for what he does, so I was like ‘cool’.”

In addition to discussing the deading of beefs, The Game also revealed how he started working with Dr. Dre again.

“Dre actually approached me,” The Game continued. “He asked me what would it take for me to work with him again and I just told him nothing; I will work with Dre just because he’s Dre.”

Check out the full interview below: