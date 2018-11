So, maybe there’s still a chance at love for French Montana and Khloe Kardashian, both of whom were seen canoodling at Kendall Jenner’s 19th birthday shindig.

While Rae Sremmurd were performing “No Type,” Khloe started to twerk (or grind rather) all up on French’s groin. And by the looks of it, he was more than happy to be backed up in the cut with Kardashian all to himself.

Watch what happened in the video below, courtesy of TMZ.

