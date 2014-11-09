Missy Elliott, Lil Kim, Da Brat & Jodeci Reunite At Soul Train Awards 2014 [Photos]

The Centric and BET Networks Soul Train Awards 2014 airs later this month but this past Friday, November 7, the annual event electrified the strip of Las Vegas with a round of nostalgic performances.

Chris Brown continued to show why his talent should do the talking for him by setting of the show with a medley of his current hit records like “Yo (Excuse Me Miss),” “New Flame,” and “Loyal.” Our good friends Nico & Vinz also wooed the crowd with their chart-topper, “Am I Wrong” and its heir apparent, “In Your Arms.”

Host Wendy Williams managed to juggle toasting to Vegas, waltzing alongside Boris Kodjoe, and firing off dozens of jokes in six different outfit changes throughout the evening.

It has been a long 18 years of various struggle, but Jodeci is back together and they took the stage to perform classic fan favorites “Freek’n You,” “Come and Talk to Me,” “Stay” and “Forever My Lady,” as well as familiarizing audiences with their new single, “Nobody Wins.”

Kool & The Gang were this year’s recipients of the Legend Award and their classic records samples of have been an invaluable piece for constructing many of the Hip-Hop hits fans became to cherish of their own. To honor the funk band, Tamar Braxton, MC Lyte, Ma$e, Doug E. Fresh and more performed the group’s greatest hits, while intertwining their individual songs in the medley. Obviously the most fitting tribute was the reunion of Missy Elliott, Lil Kim and Da Brat as their performed their 1996 platinum single, “Ladies Night” to shut down shop.

It wasn’t all old-school, however. “Nae Nae” creators We Are Toonz got members of the audience to join them and their dance crew to see who could pull of the undeniable dance off the best.

Flip through the gallery to see all the key points of the Soul Train Awards 2014. Be sure to tune in to Centric and BET Networks on November 30, 2014 at 8PM ET/PT when it airs.

Photos: Brian Ach, Isaac Brekken, Earl Gibson, Ethan Miller/BET/Getty Images, WENN.com

