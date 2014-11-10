CLOSE
HomeNews

Khloe Kardashian, Diddy, Snoop Dogg & More Celebrated French Montana’s Birthday [Photos]

Leave a comment

No matter what you may think of his pedestrian rhymes skills, French Montana has plenty of famous friends. Ciroc Pineapple hosted a birthday party for the Bad Boy rapper and a bunch A-list and C-list celebrities, including Khloe Kardashian, were in attendance.
Ciroc Pineapple hosts French Montana's birthday party - Inside

It went down in Bel Air, CA and also in the spot were Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Snoop Dogg, Miguel, Nikki from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,  and of course, Diddy.

Check out photos from the night below. Expect to see this on that Kardashian reality TV show sooner than later.

Photo: WENN.com

Ciroc

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close