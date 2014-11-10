French Montana Kept His Birthday Celebration Going With Floyd Mayweather & LHHH Cast Members [PHOTOS]

For French Montana’s big 3-0, one birthday celebration just wasn’t enough. He had to have two. Thanks to his proximity to a one Khloe Kardashian, the Bad Boy Entertainment rapper is becoming one of the most visible personas in the biz. And his follow-up L.A. shindig after being surrounded by Cîroc and celebrities proved just that.

While Frenchie left behind Diddy, Miguel and the Kardashian clan among others, he was greeted by a new bevy of famous faces, most notably Floyd Mayweather and The Money Team. The champion prize-fighter did some moonlighting as photographer, surrounded by mouthfuls of Bangin’ Candy and plenty of Jay Z’s Ace of Spades to wash ’em down with.

The Weeknd, Power 106’s DJ Felli Fell were also present, as were Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood’s low key troublemakers Nikki Baby and Sincere Show. Not one to let the party end so early, Snoop Dogg also made the trek from Bel Air to Hollywood to be in the mix.

Hit the gallery to see L.A. Supperclub do it big for the second French Montana birthday bash in less than four hours.

—

Photos: Jorge Meza

