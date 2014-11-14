Iggy Azalea Teases Two Brand New Songs [LISTEN]

Ahead of the re-release of her debut album now rebranded as Reclassified, Iggy Azalea teases a pair of new tracks.

The first one is a 30-second snippet of “We In This B*tch,” which sounds like something the late, great Nate Dogg would hop on. While “Heavy Crown,” featuring English singer Ellie Goulding sounds diametrically opposite, as it falls more into the dubstep category.

Hear them below and on the next page, let us know your thoughts in the comments. Reclassified hits shelves Nov. 24.

