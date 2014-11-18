Flobron: LeBron James Stars In Progressive Insurance Spots [PHOTOS/VIDEOS]

Thanks to Michael Jordan, there isn’t a product found on God’s green earth that an athlete can’t endorse. So with that, LeBron James is switching gears from his Beats commercials and introducing his safe driving alter ego, Flobron, as in Flo from Progressive insurance.

The company has been slowly rolling out the ads featuring the NBA All-Star and their quirky mascot for a couple of weeks and they all take place in the gym. For the spots, LeBron adopted a wig, her traditional headband and a snug-fitting basketball uniform that champions the Progressive colors of blue and white. Flo is seen wearing her usual Chuck Taylor sneakers with a jersey boasting LeBron’s #23 and CLE city identifier.

While these online spots could easily be written off as struggle, we’re sure King James is getting a hefty side paycheck to partake in these activities so we’ll just refrain from knocking the hustle.

You can find plenty more of the LeBron James Progressive Insurance advertisements in the gallery below.

Photos: Progressive

