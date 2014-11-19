The Pilgrimage: 16 Instagram Pics Of Rappers Abroad [Photos]

Instagram, more times than not, is the hub for stunting done on the Internets these days. But for rappers, that fact is magnified 100 times, especially when said artists are traveling somewhere that has no mosquitoes.

Using that as our basis, Hip-Hop Wired assemble some pics of a few well-traveled rappers hitting various countries, islands and the like across the word. If nothing else, this list should add a few spots to your respective bucket lists of places to vacation.

—

Photo: Instagram

