She’s Baaacckkk!!! Kat Stacks Returns to Address Everyone [Video]

Everyone remember the music that played right before Jaws the Shark rose up and ate someone?

Well, it’s sort of the same type scenario as a royal smackdown wasn’t enough to keep Kat Stacks away. She’s returned to the camera.

…Sigh…tried to warn people to just let the woman fade out but of course not.

Of course never the one to hold her tongue, she addresses her assailant, Bart, and lets Bow Wow have a piece of her mind.

“Bow Wow, you a dumba** Beyotch. Everybody knows that you and Bart are best friends, you even took a picture with the motherf**ker like a day after what the Fawk happened. Like, how stupid could you be.”

No one is safe from the wrath of Stacks as she opens up on Bow Wow, Bart, Fabolous and even Natalie Nunn.

And it just made sense to throw this extra tidbit in. It’s almost metaphorical.