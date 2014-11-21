Eminem Talks Raping Iggy Azalea On New Song?

Eminem returns with another song dissing women. Only this time, he isn’t just punching someone, he’s toying with the idea of raping her. His latest victim? Iggy Azalea.

“So swallow my pride/ You’re lucky just to follow my ride/ If I let you run alongside the Humvee/ Unless you’re Nicki/ Grab you by the wrist, let’s ski/ So what’s it gon’ be/ Put that sh*t away, Iggy/ You don’t wanna blow that rape whistle on me,” spits Eminem on his latest SHADY XV cut. Or so that’s what it sounds like at first. It’s honestly a little tough to make out the first half of what last line really says.

However, Iggy took to Twitter and confirmed Em’s lyrics suggested rape with a string of responses. Read tweets below and then spin the track at the end. Let us know thoughts in the comments.

