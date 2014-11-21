Lil Durk – “Big Ol’ Ni**a” [LISTEN]

Following an arrest for gun possession, Chicago’s own Lil Durk candidly speaks about the situation on his new track “Big Ol’ Ni**a.”

“Caught a new case and sh*t, made me look basic,” the Coke Boy begins. Durk rhymes about the police’s attempts to get him to make a statement to no avail. But fellow Chi-Town rapper Lil Jay has his own thoughts on that topic, having accused the Def Jam signee of cooperating with “them people.”

Nevertheless, hear Durk speak on the matter and then some on “Big Ol’ Ni**a” below.

