Big Sean Kisses Ariana Grande In New Pic

Big Sean clearly has no problem with public displays of affection. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper shared a pic of him kissing his girlfriend, singer Ariana Grande, on the ‘Gram.

The couple performed together at A Very GRAMMY Christmas at The Shrine Auditorium on Nov. 18, 2014.

We’ll let Gossip Cop handle their history, though:

In recent months, Grande and Sean have transitioned from collaborators into something more, gradually ramping up their public acknowledgement of the romance. They started 2014 by performing “Right There” together on “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.” Grande debuted their song “Best Mistake” in August, and the two were then spotted on camera holding hands backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards. That same week, Sean praised Grande on her album’s success, writing “Ari’s #1 in 80 countries! So great when good things happen to good people. I’m more than proud of you @arianagrande n grateful to be apart of it!” In September, Seacrest asked Sean about the nature of his relationship with Grande. At the time, he responded, “I like to keep my personal life personal, but I am gonna tell you this: Ariana’s very very special, and she’s very special to me… Everything she has going on is good with her, everything I have going on is good with me, everything between me and her is good, and I’m gonna just leave it at that.” It seems things are still going well.

See more pics of the couple in the following pages.

—

Photos: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »