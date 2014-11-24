Killer Mike & DJ Greg Street – Sunday Morning Massacres Mixtape [LISTEN]

Long before the days of Run The Jewels’ audacious audible assaults, one-half of the group, Killer Mike, was creating music solo. A 2008 mixtape called Sunday Morning Massacres, created in collaboration with DJ Greg Street, finds its way onto the Internets today.

“When I write a song, I want your head to bob, I want your body to move, but I want to your mind to stay moving long after the song go off,” the Atlanta rapper explains. Featuring 18-tracks, including a handful freestyles over popular beats from that time and eight skits, Mike does just that as he delivers politically savvy, socially conscious bars. In other words, the project is an enjoyable experience.

Stream/download Sunday Morning Massacres below.

Photo: Instagram